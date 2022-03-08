Chakwera pledges to continue appointing women in key positions

President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration will continue making women an integral part of the national development agenda through appointments in key leadership positions.

In his statement on International Women’s Day, the president has also promised more investment in women’s wellbeing.

“Today, being International Women’s Day, let me openly celebrate all the accomplishments and sacrifices our women and girls are making to transform Malawi.

“Women form a very key constituency of our daily livelihoods and their immense contribution to this country’s development agenda remains inestimable.

“This year’s theme, #BreakTheBias, challenges us to give women and girls equal opportunity in all spheres of human advancement for them to fully exploit their capabilities,” said Chakwera.

He then reminded people in the country that attainment of gender equality is everyone’s responsibility.

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The International Women’s Day website says the day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people.

In Malawi, International Women’s day commemoration event will take place at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe today. Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati will preside over the national event.