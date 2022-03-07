Russia-Ukraine conflict: International NGO calls for peaceful resolution

An international organization which advocates for peace has called for peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict and the organization has also urged the international community to protect and accommodate refugees.

Russia started its attack on Ukraine on 24 February and many countries including Malawi have reacted to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine by denouncing the decision by Russia’s president Putin to attack and occupy the Ukraine territory.

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a South Korea-based international NGO affiliated with the UN ECOSOC and Seoul Metropolitan Government, said in a statement that Russia should end its invasion of Ukraine.

The organization also demanded the international community to protect and accommodate refugees and global youth unite for an anti-war movement and peace.

“Military aggression against a sovereign state cannot be a solution to any problem, and the perils of such war and violent conflict hit innocent citizens the hardest, including women, the youth, and children. … Russia must withdraw its forces back to its country … (and we) request all nations to demonstrate their love for humanity by offering help to refugees.”

United Nations human rights office says at least 351 civilians have been killed since the February 24 invasion. Over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine due to the conflict.

Ukrainian forces are currently resisting against the Russian military with effective defense, and anti-war protests and voices in support of Ukraine through social media are becoming more widespread throughout the world.

HWPL has been seeking to construct a global network for peace by building solidarity among leaders and representatives around the world in various sectors including politics, religion, youth, women, and media. In 2018, HWPL sent out “peace letters” written by 580,000 citizens worldwide urging the heads of states of 192 countries to demand their participation in cooperation for peace.