Judge Kalembera hails University of Malawi law students

By: Raphael Likaka

High Court Judge, Sylvester Kalembera, has encouraged law students at University of Malawi to work hard and be good lawyers.

Justice Kalembera was speaking at High Court premises in Blantyre at a competition on how to present case facts in court which was called SavJani Moot Court Competition.

Kalembera said he was delighted to see that students are doing well in their court proceedings. He also said competitions like these helps student to be fully equipped after they finish their studies.

“As a High Court Judge, I am delighted to see you doing well in your presentation of court cases, if it was open to the public, many people could have not known that you are students,” said Kalembera.

He asked law lecturers to come up with these kind of competitions so that they should prepare the students to the real world of law.

In his remarks, Dean of students, law department at the University of Malawi, Chikosa Banda said he was happy with what the students have showcased.

He advised the students to continue working hard saying good lawyers are seen in court.

Alexious Kamangila, Chanco Legal Clinic Manager said the visit to the High Court was part of the learning. He said this has given them confidence as they have taken their cases in front of the judge.

Ashleighn Banda, who was the best lawyer on the day, asked fellow students to continue working hard and should put God first.

Three High Court Judges, Justice Sylvester Kalembera, Mike Tembo and Lawland Mbvundula were the judges of the competition and also were the ones who chose the winner.