Mangochi police arrest five for possessing Pangolin

Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody five people for being found with a Pangolin.

Four of the suspects are Malawian nationals while the fifth suspect is a Pakistani national

The suspects were arrested on the afternoon of March 4, 2022 at the Pakistani national’s house within Mangochi Township.

Mangochi police public relations officer Amina Tepani Daudi told Malawi24 that on this material day, Mangochi Police detectives were tipped by members of the community that the said suspects were possessing the listed species (Pangolin) at the said house looking for buyers.

“The officers rushed to the house where the suspects were found in the bedroom negotiating about selling price. The officers also found the Pangolin which was hidden in a sack bag,” said Tepani Daudi

She added that the suspects claimed to have acquired the live species from Nayuchi in Machinga District.

All suspects will appear before court after the completion of paperwork to answer the charge of illegal possession of specimen of listed species contrary to section 110(b)of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Meanwhile, Police have thanked members of the public for their support in the fight against wildlife crime in the district.

The four Malawian suspects hail from Traditional Authority Kawinga in Machinga.