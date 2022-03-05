Man jailed 7 years for house breaking, theft

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Rumphi District has sentenced a 23-year-old man identified as Daniel Kapombe to seven years in prison with hard labour for breaking into a house and stealing assorted items.

The court through State Prosecutor Inspector Blessings Chimbirazoa heard that the offence was committed on February 22, 2022 at around 11:00 hours when Kapombe broke into a house and stole four and half tins of shelled popcorn, four tins of local maize, two flash disks and one smart phone, all property costing K110,000.00.

Chimbirazoa further narrated that the convict gained entry by breaking the main door while the owner was away to a funeral vigil.

After the matter was reported to Rumphi Police, investigations were instituted which led to the arrest of Kapombe who was found at Rumphi Trading Centre whilst offering for sale some of the stolen items.

He was charged with two offences; housebreaking and theft contrary to section 309 (a) and section 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

During court proceedings, Kapombe pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him and prayed for court’s leniency.

In submission, prosecutor Chimbirazoa asked for a stiff sentence to deter other would- be offenders saying the offences are serious ones.

Passing sentence, magistrate Cuthbert Phiri said the convict deserved a stiff custodial sentence. Phiri therefore sentenced Kapombe to seven years IHL for the count of house breaking and two years IHL for theft, and the sentence will run concurrently.

The convict comes from Walutundu Village under Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district.