Kentam in tree planting drive

Pharmaceutical and cosmetics manufacturing company in the country, Kentam Products Limited, has embarked on a tree planting exercise in Mzuzu as one way of complementing government efforts in conserving the environment.

Recently, the company partnered with a Non-Governmental organization called Saved by Ball (SBB), to plant trees at Kanthete in the area of group village headman Manombo in Mzuzu.

Speaking during the exercise, Kentam Products Limited’s Marketing Executive, Andrew Mwase they do realize the importance of planting trees that is why they thought it wise to take part in the exercise.

Mwase said they are focusing on environmental issues considering that environment plays a huge role in human life.

“The company focuses much on a whole being of a person by providing trusted medicines during sicknesses and also cosmetic products to help improve their health. However, good environment to operate from and eating well balanced meals which includes fruits improves people’s health thus our action,” he said

In his remarks director for saved by the Ball (SBB), Owen Mfune thanked Kentam for funding and being part of the tree planting exercise.

Mfune said their main focus is not only teaching young people sports disciplines, but also environmental management so that they can become responsible citizens.

“We decided to involve the kids because this is the best way to teach them how to take care of the environment, “he said

Group headman Manombo hailed Kentam and SBB for helping in conserving the environment in his area and pledged to take a leading role in protecting the trees.

During the exercise, they planted pine trees and various fruit trees.

Kentam Products Limited is a pharmaceutical and cosmetics manufacturing and distributing company. Some of their products are: Bufen, Cofstop, Kilpain, Nutracid, Aspirin, Keta Clean hand sanitizer, Keta Spirit and many more.