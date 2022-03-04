Three children from same family drown in Nsanje

Three children from the same family have died after drowning in a dam at Thikiti village in the area of Traditional Authority Ndamera in Nsanje.

Nsanje Police Spokesperson Sub-Inspector Agnes Zalakoma, said the three children were found floating yesterday while a fourth child was still missing.

The three children have been identified as Precious Samuel aged 15, Pilirani Samuel aged 11, and Kama’l Samuel aged 5. The fourth child Jama’l Samuel, aged 8 is missing and feared dead.

Reports indicate that the pit was dug by a construction company and was left unprotected.

On Wednesday afternoon, the children went to the dam in an attempt to wash their clothes.

According to reports, the first one went into the water and started to drown in full view of his siblings. The others are said to have followed one by one into the water in an attempt to rescue one another.

Zalakoma said bodies of three of the four children were found floating on Thursday afternoon.

“Father to the children Mr. Samuel Phinifolo Tembo, reported to Police on 3 March, 2022, that his three children were found floating on a dam made by a construction company,” Zalakoma said.