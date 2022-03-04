70-year-old man jailed 5 years for raping 10-year-old girl

A 70-year-old man identified as Jaziel Chimwala has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Mponela First Grade Magistrate for raping a 10-year-old child in Dowa District.

Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police Station sergeant Macpatson Msadala said that the court through state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Mphatso Banda, heard that on August 10, 2021, the victim (name withheld) left home together with a friend.

He said whilst there, Chimwala took the victim into a nearby bush where he forcefully stripped off the girl’s dress and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she shouted.

Another man found Chimwala sexually abusing the child and Chimwala was apprehended.

Appearing in court, Chimwala pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement prompting the State to parade five witnesses that proved beyond reasonable doubt.

In his submission, Sub Inspector Mphatso Banda prayed for a stiff punishment considering that Chimwala was earlier convicted of a similar offence but was later discharged as one of his leg was amputated.

Passing the judgement, First Grade Magistrate Talakwanji M’ndala sentenced Chimwala to five years imprisonment with hard labour.

Jaziel Chimwala hails from Mnderamimba Village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District.