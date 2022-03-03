Ukraine War: BlackBerry condemns Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: BlackBerry has announced that it will “cease all business activities in Russia with immediate effect” over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company, once a telecommunication giant, announced its decision on Wednesday.

It said, in a statement shared on Facebook, that it has also ended supporting existing customers and access to its products in Russia because of the war.

“Following Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, BlackBerry has decided to cease all business activities in Russia with immediate effect. This includes ceasing supporting existing customers, transactions with prospective customers, and access to our products in Russia” reads part of the statement”, reads part of the statement.

The company said it will revisit this decision in the future as the situation evolves.

BlackBerry also applauded “the bravery of the Ukrainian people” who it said are “defending their homeland and fighting for the future of democracy for us all”.

The company joins several companies and countries world over that have condemned President Vladimir Putin and Russia over the Ukraine War.