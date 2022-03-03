Mike Kaziputa axed at Wanderers

Mike Kaziputa is one of the notable faces to have been released by Mighty Wanderers ahead of the 2022 soccer season.

After making headlines in the early hours of Wednesday for all the wrong reasons, Wanderers continued their busy Wednesday as the club announced their 2022 final squad but without Kaziputa, Lucky Malata, Yunus Sherrif and Simeon Singa plus others.

Kaziputa has been with the Blantyre based side for more than a decade but he has been told that his services are no longer needed as his contract with the Nomads will not be extended.

However, the 2017 Super League champions have added nine new players to their 27-man squad list.

Wanderers have brought on board goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira from Mzuzu Warriors, defenders Miracle Gabeya and Odereke Kolowole, midfielders Bakilinho Mwakanyongo and Joseph Balakasi and forwards Chiukepo Msowoya, Muhammad Sulumba and Ephraim Khondowe.

The Nomads have also made some changes to their technical panel by re-hiring Eddington Ng’onamo as the Technical Director and Head Coach, replacing Bob Mpinganjira who was relieved of his duties after going two seasons without winning any silverware.

Joseph Kamwendo is back to Lali Lubani as the first assistant coach alongside Albert Mpinganjira who will be second to Ng’onamo.

Former goalkeeper Simplex Nthala is the new goalkeepers trainer and the fitness trainer, with Dr. Levison Mwale replacing Sam Matukuta as the Team Doctor.

The new season kicks off on 5th March, 2022 with a Charity Shield match involving Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers FC at Kamuzu Stadium.

Below is the full squad and technical panel list:

Goalkeepers

-Richard chipuwa

-Pilirani mapira

-William Thole

Defenders

-Odereke kolowole

-Bongani kayipa

-Francis Mlimbika

-Lloyd Mugala

-Peter Cholopi

-Ted Sumani

-Stanley Sanudi

-Miracle Gabeya

Midfielders

-Alfred Manyozo Jnr

-Yamikani Chester

-Felix Zulu

-Francis Mkonda

-Joseph Balakasi

-Vitumbiko Kumwenda

-Wisdom Mpinfanjira

-Isaac Kaliati

-Bakilinho Mwakanyongo

Strikers

-Vincent Nyangulu

-Aubrey Maloya

-Chiukepo Msowoya

-Misheck Bottom an

-Muhammad Sulumba

-Ephraim Khondowe

Technical Panel

1)Technical Director and Head Coach

Eddington Ng’onamo

-First assistant coach

Joseph Kamwendo

-Second assistant coach

Albert Mpinganjira

-Third assistant coach/physical trainer

Simplex Nthala

-Team doctor

Levison Mwale

-Team manager

Foster Namwera