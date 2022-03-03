Cholera case recorded in Malawi

The Malawi Ministry of Health says a case of Cholera has been confirmed at Machinga District Hospital.

Secretary for Health Dr. Charles Mwansambo has said in a statement today that the case was recorded yesterday but the patient reported to the facility on 28th February 2022.

“Rigorous investigations isolated V.Cholerae 1. He is a 57 old male from Balaka District. This is the first case of cholera in the current 2021 – 2022 cholera season,” said Mwansambo.

He added that Government of Malawi through the Ministry of Health has put measures in place to prevent and control spread of the outbreak by intensifying surveillance including contact tracing of the index case.

In addition, Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) campaigns have been conducted in Cholera hotspot areas as well as distributing chlorine to the communities for water treatment, and sending out Cholera control information to all the people through different channels.

“All people in the country are being reminded to go to the hospital early if they develop diarrhoea or if they are suffering from any other disease. Medical supplies for treatment of Cholera are available in all health facilities in the country,” said Mwansambo.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium called “vibrio cholerae”.

The main signs and symptoms are diarrhea with or without vomiting. The disease affects both children and adults if untreated and it can kill within hours.

Cholera is more common during the rainy season. It is a preventable disease and this can be achieved through drinking safe water, proper use of latrines, washing hands with soap and water after visiting the toilet and before handling food, using safe/treated water all the time and practising food hygiene.