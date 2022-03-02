Rotaract club of Luanar engages pupils in tree planting exercise

As one way of sustaining the environment, Rotaract club of Luanar engaged pupils from Machentche LEA primary school in the area of traditional authority Chiseka in Lilongwe in a tree planting exercise.

The exercise was made possible with support from various players including Rotary Club of Lilongwe, Rotary Club of City Centre and FDH bank.

Speaking in an interview during the exercise Luanar Rotaract club president Naomi Kayanula said it is important for the learners to take part in the tree planting exercise in order to conserve the environment.

Kayanula urged Primary School leaners to take tree planting as a habit and make sure that the trees are protected by all means.

“Planting trees is just one drop in the ocean of solving the challenges that Malawi as a nation is facing, if you may recall, a lot of trees have been cut without replacement as such we decided lobby the leaners to take action and make contribution toward reforestation,” said Kayanula

Machentche L.E.A School Head Teacher Eston Kachola said they will make sure that all the trees planted are properly managed.

“As a Head Teacher I am very happy and even the community is happy because this initiative is not only going to benefit Machentche but the entire community as well.

He reaffirmed the commitment to continue mobilizing students to take responsibility in planting more trees and caring for them.

However, Senior Manager in the Corporate and Institutional Banking at FDH Bank Damiano Chimwala said they have a mission to plant about One Million trees by 2024 and they will make sure that their goals are achieved.

Chimwala said they also understand their responsibility in helping government to conserve the environment.

FDH donated about three thousand seedlings to the course.