Phyzix ropes in urban’s finest on new single “Legends”

By Roy Kafoteka

Industry heavyweight, Phyzix, finally made the release of his new official single, “Legends” yesterday, breaking silence after having kept fans waiting with anticipation.

Before making it to streaming platforms, “Legends” made its first premiere on Radio 2 FM’s program Made On Monday with Joy Nathu, and was later released in the early hours of Tuesday to the public for download.

The newly released project comes in as a fire banger featuring some of urban’s hottest talents, including iconic rapper Dominant 1 – a surprise feature who had been missing on the scene for quite a while.

Aside from Dominant 1 making an appearance on the project, another name that had been making rounds on social media was New-school rapper Spyral who had some people “indifferent” about his feature on the song.

“I am not a legend yet; I know I still have a long way to go before I can even call myself that, but the fact that I have been included shows the energy and vibe that I have created”, said Spyral speaking to the local media.

However, the rapper shined, delivering his best, bringing light to the project and dropping a trendy verse.

Other names to the project are Daredevilz, who have remained exceptionally constant through music history, as one of Malawi’s best unique Hip-Hop duos and who carry the mic’ well when dropping verses.

Another one is Hyphen, who’s name undisputedly cannot go unnoticed when it comes to rhyme scheming and vernacular verses. Always making a standout as one of the “top dogs”.

Other features making the lineup are Tay Grin, Third Eye, Barry Uno, BlakJak and Cyclone.

Produced by Way2Savage, Gusto Mw and Martin Anjelz, check out “Legends” below