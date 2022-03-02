Marketing Agency seeks to help young people gain practical experience in communications industry

One of Africa’s renowned marketing agencies, Dovetales Marketing Agency, has expressed interest to help in improving the country’s communications industry as it intends to train young communication professionals next month and offer them internship opportunities.

This is according to Dovetales Marketing Agency’s Managing Consultant Dalitso Khonyongwa, who said the training which is part of Corporate Social Responsibility for BCW Africa, will start month end of March this year.

Khonyongwa said the marketing agency wants to improve the country’s communications industry by providing practical knowledge and skills to budding communication professionals in the country.

The Managing Consultant further reported that soon after the training, some of the successful participants will be given an opportunity for internships at the agency.

“The programme is aimed at instilling practical knowledge in the youth. It is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility and we believe if the youths are empowered, they will contribute handsomely towards growth of the industry.

“After successful completion of the programme, we will take on board some interns to provide them with an opportunity to put into practice their knowledge. Interested parties can send their emails to [email protected] to participate in the programme.” explained Khonyongwa.

According to Khonyongwa, this is a fourth cohort of training programme dubbed ‘Starting Blocks Learnership Programme’ which got launched in 2020 and it involves participants from 17 African countries.

The programme is conducted virtually and it cover areas including; reputation management, communication strategy development, employee engagement, event management, traditional and digital media relations and issues and crisis relations among others.