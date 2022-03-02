Chisale demanding about K500 million from Malawi Govt

Former presidential bodyguard Norman Paulosi Chisale wants the Malawi Government to pay him about K500 million for false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and defamation.

Chisale through his lawyers has written the Malawi Attorney General about his demand which follows his acquittal last year on a charge of attempted murder.

“The court even agreed with him that the shooting was in self defence and that he even reported a case of robbery at Soche Police Station in Blantyre. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the State ignored everything and threatened the victim with arrests if she did not pursue the matter in a criminal Court against our Client,” says the notice of claim.

Chisale was suspected to have intentionally shot Sigele Amani on 20 May, 2020 in Blantyre. At the time, Chisale was bodyguard to the then President Peter Mutharika.

The woman testified in court that Chisale visited her in hospital and told her that he shot her accidentally as he was chasing robbers.

Police Investigator Detective Henry Malange told the court that Chisale was first charged with accidental shooting but the charge was amended to attempted murder based on the way the gun was used.

High Court Judge Sylvester Kalembera said in his ruling in April last year that the state failed to provide evidence that Chisale intended to kill the woman.

In 2020, Police arrested Chisale on several occasions. He was first arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering which relate to the importation of free duty cement worth K5 billion.

He was also arrested for on charges of using a fake certificate to get employed in the Malawi Army.