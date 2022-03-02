Airtel introduces MoFaya: Data plans without speed capping

Airtel Malawi has today introduced ‘PaNet MoFaya’, new data plans with more volume, low prices and uncapped internet speeds.

The New ‘PaNet MoFaya’ data bundles are available in seven options of daily, weekly, and monthly packages, ranging from 2GB valid for 24 hours to 215GB valid for 30 days.

The ‘PaNet MoFaya’ 31GB can also be used for 4G pocket Wi-Fi, whilst the ‘PaNet MoFaya’ 50GB, 105GB and 215GB bundles are also usable on both pocket Wi-Fi and home Wi-Fi routers.

The speeds for the new ‘PaNet MoFaya’ bundles are uncapped ensuring customers enjoy the best internet experience based on the technology of their choice whether 2G, 3G or 4G.

The uncapped speeds mean customers will be able to stream content while being also able to download or upload large.

Airtel Malawi Plc Marketing Director, Thokozani Kamkondo-Sande, said the new bundles are a reminder of the company’s consistency in delivering unmatched internet services.

“In today’s digitally driven world, customers want internet services that offer value for money, reliable speed, and facilitate seamless day to day communication, entertainment, edutainment, and business operations.

“PaNet MoFaya’ bundle will enable, enrich, and align to these needs of our customers because for us, speed is everything in data and speed is a major differentiator on Airtel Malawi data service,” said Sande.

Malawians have since welcomed the new data plans which come weeks after TNM, the other mobile service provider in Malawi, also introduced unlimited data plans with limited speed caps.

Monthly data budget is now 20K 10K for Airtel 50GB

10K for TNM Pamtsetse I can't believe this. I used to spend so much money on data now I'm spending 20K? Wow — KP (@KandyPure02) March 2, 2022