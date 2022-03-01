Russian invasion of Ukraine disturbing – Malawi

Malawi Government has expressed concern over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying the attack is disturbing.

In a statement released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Southern African nation has appealed to Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24 and at least 102 people have been killed so far.

In its statement, Malawi says it believes in the respect and protection of territorial integrity and sovereignty of all United Nations Member states in consonance with international.

“Malawi condemns any escalation of hostilities and the use of force as a means of settling disputes by anyone, at anytime and anywhere in the world,” reads part of the statement.

Malawi has also described the conflict as needless especially now when the world is fighting against Covid-19 and other crises arising from climate change induced natural disasters.

The Southern African nation has since urged Russia to remove its forces from Ukraine and create a platform for a negotiated solution the conflict.

“Malawi also calls for safe and unconstrained facilitating f humanitarian assistance for the affected and a return to the negotiating table by all stakeholders in this crisis,” reads part of the statement.