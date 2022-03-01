Malawi Police Officers testify in Kalindo case

By. Raphael Likaka

Malawi Police Officers testified yesterday in the case in which activist Bon Kalindo is being accused of publishing false claims that former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Clement Chiwaya was killed at Parliament.

Kalindo, who was arrested after demonstrations in Mangochi last year but is currently on bail, is answering charges of causing discomfort and publishing words that can cause breach of peace.

On Monday at the Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Court, the state paraded three witnesses in the case. Two of the witnesses were Assistant commissioner George Njale and Lawrence Gondwe who are Deputy Head of Criminal Investigation Department and Head of Ballistic Department respectively in the Malawi Police Service.

Njale told the court that Kalindo told protesters that the late Chiwaya was killed in the Parliament Building and did not die due to suicide as it was publicized.

On this, Kalindo’s Lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa asked for the video of the words that his client uttered.

The court listened to an audio in which Kalindo was asking people to be silent in respect to two people who died.

In the clip, Kalindo asked people to be silent “in respect to superintendent Nedi who was killed by Malawi Congress Party followers at Msundwe and Hon. Clement Chiwaya who was killed in Parliament.”

Gondwe, on the other hand, told the court that evidence showed that Chiwaya killed himself using his pistol which was beside his body and there was also a suicide note in his pocket.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the case, Bon Kalindo’s lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa said he was happy with how the case has started. He added that he is waiting for the state to parade other witnesses to build his case.

The case has since been adjourned to March 28, 2022 when the state is expected to parade five witnesses.