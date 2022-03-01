Lilongwe woman arrested over Chamba

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 45-year old woman for being found with seven bags and 19 plastic jumbos of cannabis sativa locally called Chamba.

Deputy Publicist for Lilongwe Police Station Sub-Inspector Foster Benjamin has identified the suspect as Patricia Chikwanekwane who was netted in the wee hours of Monday at her house in Kasawa Village Traditional Authority Khongoni in the district.

Benjamin said detectives from Kasiya Police were tipped off that Chikwanekwane and her husband, who is at large, were keeping sativa without license.

He added that police’s raid into the couple’s house found seven bags of cannabis sativa weighing about 230 kilograms.

“The law enforcers seized the bags and arrested the woman for being found in possession of cannabis sativa without a licence,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s husband, Arkangelo Madando, is being pursued to face the same charge.

In a related development, detectives at Kasiya Police have arrested 31-year old Paul Wisifala for cultivating 83 plants of cannabis sativa in his garden.

Police uprooted the plants soon after arresting the suspect for cultivating cannabis sativa without license.