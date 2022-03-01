Corruption has nothing to do with particular race or tribe – CDEDI

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has spoken out against attempts by some Malawians to bring in “racial cards” in the fight against corruption.

Executive Director for CDEDI Sylvester Namiwa said this during a press briefing which he conducted in Lilongwe yesterday.

Namiwa expressed concern over social media attacks against people of Asian origin based on corruption cases involving a few people, saying this may fuel racial hatred against businesspersons of Asian origin.

“Corruption has nothing to do with a particular race or tribe. Let all Malawians stick to ethical ways and means of doing businesses, or risk facing the long arm of the law,” he said.

“We, therefore, appeal to Malawians to desist at all cost from using one brush to paint everyone. The issue at hand involves individuals, and not all people of Asian origin (Amwenye) in general. Let us avoid the temptation of creating another problem in the course of trying to solve the one at hand,” added Namiwa.