Activists want DPP Kayuni fired

Human Rights activists and Concerned Citizens have demanded President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steve Kayuni, alleging that he is a stumbling block in the fight against corruption.

The activists, including Sylvester Namiwa and Phunziro Mvula, said they have given the president seven days to take action.

Namiwa said their demand is based on the fact that Kayuni rejected a request from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to prosecute Ashok Nair, a businessperson accused of corruption.

“Kayuni’s refusal to grant ACB consent to prosecute Ashok Nair, an associate of the businessman who is suspected to have been involved in corrupt practices, is a clear example that he is a stumbling block in the fight against corruption in the country,” said Namiwa at a press briefing this morning.

He added that the activists will mobilise Malawians and hold demonstrations if Kayuni is not fired or does not resign.

He also warned against any attempts to frustrate ACB Director Martha Chizuma, saying people who do this will be treated as waging war against all well-meaning Malawians who are eager to rid this country of the vice.

On the leaked audio involving ACB director Chizuma, Namiwa said the activists have written the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to immediately summon Chizuma to reveal the person who recorded and leaked her controversial telephone conversation.

He noted that President Chakwera has conveniently avoided to order relevant State agencies to act on the matter accordingly.

“All well-meaning Malawians expected the law enforcement agencies to be inquisitive on the matter, by trying to find all means to unmask the person who engaged Chizuma in that conversation. Regrettably, but not surprising, since the President did not show interest in the same according to his public statement on the matter, there is deafening silence from the Malawi Police Service and the National Intelligence Services (NIS) on this issue of national interest, hence our resolve to engage the MHRC,” said Namiwa.

Namiwa during the press briefing also condemned any attempts to bring in racial cards in the fight against corruption, saying corruption has nothing to do with a particular race or tribe.

“We, therefore, appeal to Malawians to desist at all cost from using one brush to paint everyone. The issue at hand involves is about individuals, and not all people of Asian origin (Amwenye) in general. Let us avoid the temptation of creating another problem in the course of trying to solve the one at hand,” he said.