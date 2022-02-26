Malawi supports calls for Russia to withdraw forces from Ukraine

President Lazarus Chakwera has called on the Russia Government led by President Vladimir Putin to use its might and means to find a peaceful resolution to its grievances against Ukraine.

The Malawi leader issued a statement on Facebook last night following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which media reports indicate has so far led to the death of 137 people in Ukraine.

Chakwera in the statement described the declaration and acts of war by Russia against Ukraine as a disturbing and destabilizing development.

The Malawi leader who is also chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) expressed support to calls by the African Union and the international community for the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine in order to facilitate negotiations towards peace and the cessation of war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Since Malawi’s national anthem is a prayer petitioning God for peace over our land, we pray for peace for the people of Russia and Ukraine and their lands. We also call on the Russian Government to use its might and means to find a peaceful resolution to its grievances against Ukraine.

“We do this in recognition of the fact that Malawi’s peaceful posture towards other nations involves promoting peace between all nations. We also do this as a nation that has maintained peaceful relations with its neighbors throughout its history, as a peaceful regional leader in Southern Africa, and as a peacemaking member of the UN Human Rights Council,” said Chakwera.

The war in Ukraine has already displaced at least 100,000 people, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

Russia president Putin justified the attack on Thursday saying it is aimed at protecting civilians in eastern Ukraine.

He also accused the United States and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands for Ukraine to be barred from joining NATO and for security guarantees.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declared martial law, cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and called on civilians to join the fight to defend Ukraine.

“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.