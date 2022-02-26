Deputy Minister Phale impressed with drug stock levels at Central Medical Stores

Deputy Minister of Health Enock Phale says most of the essential drugs needed at health facilities are available at Central Medical Stores (CMST) in Blantyre and government has made provisions for CMST to have enough resources.

The deputy minister made the remarks on Thursday when he visited Central Medical Stores in Blantyre to appreciate availability of drugs and to see if the CMST is ready to respond to drug needs of people affected by floods in the Southern Region.

Phale said he was impressed with the stocking levels at the Blantyre Central Medical Stores which supplies to all the districts in the Southern region.

“What moved us is that this region has been hit hard by Cyclone Ana that has devastated many lives, displaced people and has also affected our services as health sector, coming also from the face of covid-19.

“So I came here to monitor the level of our stocks and the impression I have is very reasonable. I don’t think we can press the panic button now because we are almost 56, 57 % stock level which is ok”, said Phale.

The Deputy Minister also applauded the Central Medical stores for taking the bold step of producing hand sanitizers, ethanol and other products.

“The step taken by Central Medical Stores to produce hand sanitizers, ethanol and other medicines is very commendable because it is going to reduce the burden on government of buying these stuffs abroad, now we can make them locally so it is a very good development,” said Phale.

In his remarks, Central Medical Stores Board Chairperson Josiah Mayani said the visit by the Deputy Minister is an indication that Government of Malawi is very serious on health issues, more especially on the availability of drugs in hospitals.

Mayani also noted that right now their stock levels in terms of medical drugs is good and the drugs can be supplied to health facilities whenever they are needed.