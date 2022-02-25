CSOs plan pro-Chizuma demonstrations

Centre for Mindset Change (CMC) and Centre for Democratic Watch (CDW) have announced plans to conduct demonstrations on 10 March in support of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma.

During a press briefing that the two organisations conducted at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, the organizations said they believe that the worst disease in the world today is corruption as such there is a need of justice to prevail.

CMC Director Philip Kamangirah noted there is political interference at ACB by some ill-minded Malawians who have become agents and perpetrators of corruption.

He added that ACB was established to spearhead the fight against corruption in Malawi through prevention, education and law enforcement but today the Bureau has been hijacked by politicians who have looted and are continuously looting public resources through animated means of corruption.

“We are bleeding as a people when we see poor infrastructures development and social services due to corruption and yet nobody is able to see that our hearts are heavily with this bleeding. We strongly believe that corruption is the enemy of development and of good governance. We must get rid of it at all cost,” he said.

Kamangirah went on to say that those frustrating and intimidating the operations of the office of the Anti-Corruption Bureau should no longer continue because the wrath and anger of Malawians will be fallen upon them soon and it should be a warning to all those people who are corruptly connected in order to frustrate the efforts to ACB and its leadership in the fight against corruption.

He then called upon the leadership of Chakwera to make sure that the office is protected and defend resources for the generations to come and defending the democracy.

He added that the government and the people at large must come together to achieve the national objective because people have suffered enough and now is time for people to rise and defend the country’s resources.