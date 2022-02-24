Malawi to host regional meeting on TB

The TB in the Mining Sector in Southern Africa (TIMS) meeting will be held in Lilongwe where a project to address issues around Tuberculosis within the mining sector will be launched.

The event will take place tomorrow at the Umodzi Park Hotel.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Mining Industry Association of Southern Africa Executive Secretary, Vusi Mabena, said Tuberculosis (TB) in the mining sector has long been recognized as a problem in Southern Africa.

To address this issue, the SADC Heads of States signed a Declaration on TB in the Mines in 2012.

This Declaration directed the SADC Ministers responsible for Health and Ministers responsible for Finance, Migration, Local Government, Labor and Mining to initiate the implementation of the Declaration and Monitor progress.

Following the Declaration by the Heads of States, a SADC regional Protocol was developed as a guiding document on implementation of the Declaration. Since then, there have been several partners supporting countries deal with TB in the mines with the major funders being the Global Fund to Fight TB, HIV and Malaria.

“With the formation of a Regional Coordination Mechanism (RCM), two phases of the TIMS project have been implemented and a further request was extended to the Global Fund for continuity of the project under Phase III.

“The Global Fund has committed additional funding to the tune of US$10.5 million to advance the regional TB in the mines initiatives and to complement national efforts,” said Mabena.

According to Mabena, this Phase III runs between July 2021 and June 2024 and shall be implemented in the 16 countries in the SADC region.

In her remarks, Chimwemwe Chamdimba, who is African Union Development Agency Principal Programme Officer, said they have been implementing the project in three phases which have a span of over five years for miners and the aim of the project is to address issues around Tuberculosis within the mining sector.

“The project is supporting the achievements of SADC declaration on TB in the mining sector. We are really keen on supporting the project as secretariat because it helps us to address the catalytic framework to end TB and Malaria in 2030 and as we know globally we have a target of ending TB by 2030,” said Chamdimba.

The project launch will bring together key policy level officials, The Global Fund, the Regional Coordinating Mechanism, National TB Program Managers, representatives from Civil Society organizations, ECSA-HC, and key partners in TB for an official kick-off.