I support Ricky Rick for killing himself, I will follow his footsteps – Mady P

Malawi`s dancehall star Mady P Don Gogo has shocked his followers having said he will follow the footsteps of South African rapper Ricky Rick who committed suicide on Wednesday.

Writing on his Facebook platform, Don Gogo said he is in full support of the deceased`s decision to take his life.

“Dolo uja mukuti kaya Ricky Rick wazipha uja ine ndamufira sindikuonapo vuto I support him. Pamalo pakabowa dolo samachedwapo.

“Pena zomangodzuka then kugwira ntchito, kudya, kukagona zimafika potopetsa. Rest well brother ndakusilira kwambiri tili pambuyo pako tikupeza {I admire Ricky Rick`s courage which saw him committing suicide. Sometimes life`s normal routine gets boring, I will follow suit},” he wrote.

The South African hip hop star whose real name was Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado took his life for reasons which are not clear.

However unconfirmed reports indicate that the Sidlukotimi star was depressed thus he decided to eliminate himself.

Videos have emerged showing the late Makhado talking about his depression.