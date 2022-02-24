FAM engages referees on match reports

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has engaged Super League referees on using technology to produce and submit match reports after every game.

This is happening ahead of the new season of the Tnm Super league which will kick off this month

Speaking on Sunday after the training in Mzuzu, Football development coordinator for the North Robert Mzinza said things are changing everyday and that’s why FAM wants referees to write the match reports digitally.

“We were doing reports manually where forms were printed and information written there but now we are saying let’s go digital so these referees were trained how to write their reports digitally.

“If they are putting whatever reports digitally it means there is need to have computer and data bundles so as of now we are just training them but later FAM and SULOM will look into it so that they can maybe provide computers and data bundles to kick start the system,” said Mzinza.

Northern Region referees chairperson Misheck Juba who was among trainees said it’s a good development and simple way to write match reports.

“It’s nice and we welcome the system as it is better than the previous one where we were using forms. Sometimes reports took about four days to finish, but with this new system it will be easy because we will just use Emails to send,” said Juba.

Ten middle referees from the north especially those who handles Tnm Super league attended the course.