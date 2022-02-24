CCAP Malawi pastor angers Chewa people

Gulewamkulu dancers

Chewa people have demanded an apology from CCAP Nkhoma Synod Reverend, Yasin Gama, over a sermon in which he denounced the gulewamkulu cult.

Gama of Mvama Church in Lilongwe in a sermon described members of the gulewamkulu cult as evil people.

“…tizichita ngati atate wanthu wakumwamba, amagwetsera mvula pa anthu oipa, midzi yanyawu pano ikulandira mvula, kudambwe kumene amavalira akang’wing’wi kumeneko mvula ikugwa mpaka zilembwe zanyowa kumeneko… (We should emulate God who provides rain even to evil people. Rain falls everywhere, including in places where Gulewamkulu members meet),” Gama said.

A video clip of the sermon has gone viral on social media and the Chewa Heritage Foundation (Chefo) has since expressed disappointment over the pastor’s remarks.

Chefo vice-chairperson Sefren Khamula said religion and culture have co-existed for a long but the pastor is trying to sow seeds of conflict.

“We want the reverend to apologise. The apology must come in the same way the attacking remarks came. This is not how Jesus handled himself. Jesus embraced everyone, but here we have our religious leader labelling our cultural practice as sin,” he said.

Chewa senior Chief Lukwa of Kasungu has also demanded an apology, saying Reverend Gama launched a direct attack on their culture and tradition.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe District Council has set up a meeting today between Chiefs, Malawi Police and the Secretary General of the CCAP Nkhoma Synod to discuss the issue.