‘We need K1 billion’: Low budgetary allocation irks FEDOMA

By Gracious Zinazi

Federation of Disability Organisations in Malawi (FEDOMA) says it is disappointed with the K100 million allocation to the disability trust fund in the 2022/2023 National Budget.

This is comes days after the newly appointed minister of finance and economic affairs Sosten Gwengwe presented the 2022/2023 National budget in the August House which has been projected at K2.84 trillion.

The National Budget has seen the Disability Trust Fund getting K100 million a development which has disappointed Executive Director for FEDOMA Simon Munde who says the money is far below their expectations.

Munde said the allocation is too small to enable the organization run all its activities which it has lined up for the entire year claiming the organization needs at least one billion Kwacha to successfully run all the planned activities.

“The 100 million kwacha which is allocated to the Disability Trust Fund is not enough comparing to the 1 billion kwacha that is expected in order for us to run all our activities this year.

“This is just showing that the government is not committed enough to improving challenges being faced by people living with disabilities in this country,” explained Munde.

Some of the key points expressed in the budget that have brought excitement to Malawians include the removal of value added tax on cooking oil and also removal of tax in the importation of sanitary pads.

The national budget has seen the education and agriculture sectors receiving the lions share of K462.24 billion and K447.66 billion respectively.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament are currently in their different clusters discussing the 2022/23 National budget before its approval by the entire August house.