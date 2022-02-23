Presidential advisor proposes two children per family policy

President Lazarus Chakwera’s advisor on safe motherhood Dorothy Ngoma has proposed the introduction of a two kids per family policy amid concerns over rapid population growth in Malawi.

.The population in Malawi is currently 19 million and projections show that the population will reach 42 million in 2050.

Speaking in Zomba when she met female faith leaders and wives of faith leaders, Ngoma said the population growth would lead to economic effects if left unchecked.

She then proposed the introduction of a policy aimed at controlling population.

“It’s possible to tell ourselves that three children should be the maximum, 2 children (that’s) very good, one child is excellent, not having a child is also a good option.” Ngoma said.

She also noted that giving birth to more than three children can have effects on the health of mothers.

“It’s very risky for women to have more than three children because the placenta in the uterus would have used all spaces.

Ministry of Health statistics indicate that six women die every day in Malawi due to pregnancy related issues.