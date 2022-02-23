Moyale seek God’s intervention ahead of Malawi Super League season

As the Malawi Super League is expected to kick off soon, Moyale Barracks on Tuesday visited a church in Mzuzu to seek God’s intervention.

The team visited Bishop T Gwedeza of Katawa Jerusalem Temple (The arena of grace), a branch of the Malawi Assemblies of God.

In his preaching, Bishop Gwedeza said everything is possible with God. He shared with the team the theme of the year, “2022 Our Year of Unstoppable Shifting Levels”, based on words from 2 Corinthians 3: 18.

He noted that when the church started connecting with the team, Moyale were in relegation zone.

“But God did wonders to push until we ended on good position,” said Gwedeza.

He then asked players to not to believe in anything apart from God.

“There is a lot of things players and officials do, some use charms in order to win games, but today I am warning you that all is nothing start trusting in God, believe in him and everything will go as you planned in Jesus name,” said Gwedeza.

He added by advising players to stay away from things that can easily destroy their future such as hooliganism and beer taking.

In his remarks team manager for the team Victor Phiri repeatedly said that they don’t want just to participate in the league but to win the league.

“In God we trust. In 2022, The Lions of Kaning’ina Forest we don’t want to just participate in the league but to win the league trophy and cups, today we came here to seek God’s Grace through our Pastor,” said Phiri.

The Malawi Defence Force club, Moyale Barracks, ended the 2021 Tnm Super League season on position six.