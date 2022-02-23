Lawyer Mwakhwawa’s vehicle found at Kachere in Blantyre

Police in Limbe have recovered John Gift Mwakhwawa’s motor vehicle which was stolen at Namiwawa in Blantyre.

The vehicle, a Hyundai Centate,was stolen from the lawyer on Monday this week.

Limbe Police Station spokesperson Inspector Patrick Mussa said it has been recovered by Limbe Police detectives at Kachere Trading Centre in Blantyre.

“Following a spate of robberies, the detectives through intelligence carried out an operation which led to the recovery of the vehicle.

“Meanwhile, the vehicle is at the station pending other important formalities,” said Mussa.

He has since asked asked people to provide information that may lead to arrest of crime suspects.

Mwakhwawa was attacked at his residence at Namiwawa and the criminals assaulted him and also stole mobile phones.

The incident came days after another lawyer, Kajani Banda, was killed by thugs.