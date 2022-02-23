HRDC declares support for Chizuma

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has assured Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma of support in her quest to fight corruption in the country and the rights grouping has also called on Malawians to support Chizuma.

In a statement today, the grouping’s Chairperson Gift Trapence said since her appointment to the ACB leadership, Chizuma has exhibited a dedication to duty and they have no doubt about her intentions and vision.

Trapence added that it was HRDC that rallied support for Chizuma when she was initially rejected by Parliament because the coalition had faith in her capabilities having.

“We have faith in our Judiciary system and we believe that all parties will be given a fair hearing to enable them to make and to defend their positions.

“Regardless, our faith in capability to shake the corruption tree to expose the rotten fruit is still intact and we believe she is still the right person for the job,” said Trapence.

He added that Malawians should guard against any threats that will impede her work and ensure that she has the right resources to carry out her legal mandate.

He went on to say that it is imperative for all well-meaning Malawians to rally behind Chizuma, offer her the support that she so badly needs and ensure that she carries out her duty without any threats because she needs people’s support now more than at any time.

Chizuma has been sued by Ashok Kumar Sreedharan who she alleged in a leaked audio had bribed a judge and several lawyers to be released on bail. She is also facing criminal charges over the audio.

