Boy, 15, arrested for having sex with 13-year-old step-sister

Police in Dedza have arrested a 15-year-old boy for having sex with and impregnating his 13-year-old step-sister.

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda says the boy will be taken to court to answer the charge of defilement.

It is reported that the girl’s parents got divorced. The father married another woman who has two children, the 15-year-old boy and a girl who is older than the boy.

The man moved into the house of his new wife and the 13-year-old girl was sleeping in the room where her step-siblings were also sleeping.

It is alleged that the 13-year-old girl and the boy started having sex and sometimes during the day especially when their parents were away.

Last month, the girl fell ill and when she underwent medical examinations it was discovered that she was pregnant. She disclosed that her half-brother is responsible for the pregnancy.

After receiving the matter, Police arrested the boy and he has been charged with defilement.

Under section 138(1) of the Malawi Penal Code, defilement occurs when anyone over 12 years old “unlawfully and carnally knows” a girl under the age of 16. Those found guilty of this crime can face a life sentence.

Currently, a boy who was arrested at the age of 15 for sleeping with a 13-year-old girl is challenging the law on defilement at the Constitutional Court