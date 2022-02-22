Wiseman Daniel recognized as Most Spiritual Personality of the Year

In recognition of his consistent and outstanding spiritual as well as charity works in Nigeria, Daniel Emelandu, popularly known as Wiseman Daniel, has been awarded as the Most Spiritual Personality of the Year.

Daniel is the General Overseer of the Everlasting Light of Hope International Ministries (ELOHIM) and has been honoured with the special recognition award by the Yoruba Youth Parliament.

Receiving the surprise award during his Sunday church service in Abuja, on Sunday February 20, 2022, Wiseman Daniel could not hold back tears of joy as he was overwhelmed by the fact that his humble demeanours are being recognized by the Nigerian public.

Speaking on behalf of the Yoruba Youth Parliament, Mr Folorunsho stated that the award was actually meant for Prophet TB Joshua but after careful consultations among members of the board of the parliament.

It was agreed that the award should be handed over to Wiseman Daniel, since the renowned Prophet has transited to glory.

Thanking the Yoruba Youth Parliament for the recognition, Wiseman Daniel, said he was humbled by the fact that his efforts to continue the good works of his late mentor are being recognized.

“This award is for Prophet TB Joshua. I am only receiving it on his behalf. It is also for all other wisemen”, he said.

Since he was released by Prophet TB Joshua, Wiseman Daniel hit limelight after two very successful crusades in the capital city of Abuja. According to reports, his ministry now has coordinating in many European, African, Asian and American countries.