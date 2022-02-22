Teen jailed 4 years for snatching police officer’s phone

A boy aged 18 identified as Blessings Chiundireni has been sentenced to 4 years in prison at Mponela in Dowa for snatching a Police Officer’s cellphone.

Mponela Police prosecutor, Sub Inspector James Maganga told the First Grade Magistrate Court sitting that on March 31, 2021 at around 19:00 hours the complainant who is also a police officer at Mponela Police Station was on her way from Mponela Market going home passing Mponela Agriculture institutional houses.

“As it was dark, the lady switched on her cell phone torch for lighting. Whilst walking, unknown person from behind went after her and managed to snatch her cellphone and run away with it. The darkness made efforts to trace the suspect futile,” said Maganga.

The matter was reported to Mponela Police where a warrant of search was obtained.

Later, a call log was searched from Airtel Malawi which helped trace the one using the phone. It was found with a certain lady within Mponela and upon being quizzed she disclosed that she bought the phone from Blessings Chiundireni.

A follow up led to his arrest and he was charged with robbery.

Appearing before First Grade Magistrate Talakwanji Mndala, Chiundireni pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him.

In submission, state prosecutor Maganga asked the court to give stiff punishment to the accused for him to learn and deter others from doing the criminal act.

Passing judgement, Magistrate Talakwanji Mndala concurred with state’s submissions and ordered Chiundireni to stay behind bars for 4 years.

The convict Blessings Chiundireni aged 18, comes from Chidothi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa District.