Martha Chizuma sued

Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma is facing imprisonment.

Chizuma has been summoned to appear before Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda in the High Court for initial direction.

The ACB chief has been sued by Ashok Kumar Sreedharan who she alleged had bribed a judge and several lawyers to be released on bail.

She alleged that US$10 million (about 10 billion Malawi Kwacha) was used to buy members of the judiciary, politicians and influential commentators.

She also alleged that the judge who released Ashok had been bribed.

“I was hurt by the release of Ashok because trillions of Malawi Kwacha have passed through the hands of that man,” Chizuma said in a leaked audio.

Malawi24 reported yesterday that Ms Chizuma is facing an imminent arrest and a possible jail sentence.

According to a report published by the Nation Online, Ashok has sued Chizuma for remarks he considers to be “demeaning to his character”.

He also claims that Chizuma set him up as the most corrupt person.

“By the said words in their natural and ordinary meaning the defendants meant and was understood to mean: that the claimant is an extremely corrupt person; that the claimant corrupted a Judge to have him released from custody; that the claimant is so corrupt that the whole justice system will not help and that the claimant is a criminal who has committed an offence punishable with imprisonment”, reads the summon as cited by the Nation.