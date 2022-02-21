Bushiri not ‘escaping’ to Zambia

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has described as fake news reports that he is escaping from Malawian authorities by relocating to Zambia.

This follows a report by a Zambian news site claiming that Bushiri wants to move to Zambia to escape persecution by the Government of Malawi.

Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo has said in a statement this morning that the report is malicious and disturbing.

“Such articles, or any circulations such as those, are pitiful creations by ill minds who are always not happy with the positive contribution that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is making not just to Malawi but also to the entire SADC region,” said Nyondo.

In Malawi, Bushiri is fighting off extradition to South Africa where he faces money laundering, fraud and rape alleged charges. The South African government regards the prophet as a fugitive since he jumped bail and fled the Rainbow Nation in 2020.

Over the past two weeks, Bushiri has been donating cash and relief items to thousands of people in the Lower Shire.

Nyondo in the statement noted that Bushiri during the disaster response has consistently hailed the support that he has been receiving from the Malawi Government in ensuring the smooth distribution of relief items to the affected people.

“Even the religious crusades that he has been holding, ones which attract tens of thousands of people into the country, Prophet Bushiri hasn’t shied away from commending the Malawi government for creating a conducive environment in which internationals can arrive in the country, worship freely and, also, tour the country with ease to appreciate its warmth and beauty.

“Admittedly, Prophet Bushiri will never be involved in small talk that brings divisions; he will always be a cosmopolitan figure he has always been: a selfless and patriotic citizen who complements the efforts of the State in serving the Malawi nation,” said Nyondo.