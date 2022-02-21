Bullets to play Silver in Charity Shield

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club will play Silver Strikers Football Club in the Charity Shield slated for March 5, 2022 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The announcement was made by Football Association of Malawi through its Director of Competitions Gomezgani Zakazaka following a Competitions Committee meeting held in Blantyre on Saturday.

The two heavyweights, who met in the final of Airtel Top 8 Cup last season, are expected to set the stage for the start of league action which kicks off on 12th March, 2022.

“Charity Shield which did not take place last season is back this season and it will be participated by Super League winners Nyasa Big Bullets and FDH Cup winners Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium on 5th March, 2022 in Blantyre.”

“As FAM, we are currently finalizing everything and we will be providing information in the coming days so that we make the event very successful,” said Zakazaka.

In the previous meeting, Bullets defeated Silver Strikers 5-3 on penalties in the Airtel Top 8 Cup final.

But before the cup final, the Central Bankers had eliminated Bullets in the inaugural FDH Cup through penalties.

The People’s Team is the most successful team in as far as Charity Shield is concerned after winning it four times in a row from 2016 to 2019.

Meanwhile, teams continue preparing for the new season with some arranged friendly matches in all the regions.