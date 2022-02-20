Three acquitted of disturbing Chakwera rally

Principal Resident Magistrate in Mzuzu Peter Kandulu has acquitted three people who were accused of proposing violence at a rally held by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera in 2016.

The three are George Mwamtowe, Fizwell Zimba and Thembisile Nkhoma.

Kandulu, making the ruling last week, said the state failed to provide evidence on the presence of the accused on the day of the crime.

According to Kandulu, it is difficult for the court to find connection between the crime and the accused.

He added that all the accused proved beyond reasonable doubt that they were not available on the day of the crime and that they all heard from the radio about the fracas.

On 31 May, 2021, Kandulu also acquitted three co-accused in the case namely; former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, incumbent DPP’s Deputy Director of Operations Joe Nyirongo and Lumbani Munthali.

The six were accused of proposing violence, causing malicious damage and indecent assault among other accounts which were alleged to have been committed in 2016 in Mzuzu.

At the time, Dr Lazarus Chakwera – now Malawi President of Malawi – held a Malawi Congress Party rally at Chibavi ground in Mzuzu. A group of people attacked MCP supporters at the rally with panga knives.