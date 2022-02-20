Mzuzu Deputy Mayor dumps UTM and joins MCP to work with ruling party

UTM Councillor for Chiputula Ward, Tony Mwenitete who is also Mzuzu City Assembly Deputy Mayor has dumped UTM and has joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying he wants to work with the ruling party.

In an interview, Mwenitete said he has decided to work with the party in order to help develop the city and his ward.

“Some people might ask why from UTM the party which is also in the Tonse Alliance but the answer is simple, everybody works better with the ruling party which is MCP. I want to work and help to develop the city from MCP bench,” said Mwenitete.

In his remarks, MCP Chairperson in the North Joseph Chavula said people have realised what is good and bad and they are believing in the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera.

“Last time we were also welcoming Chibavi Councillor Mwaghungulu and today we have received two from UTM joins MCP that’s good news to the party, and people these days know what is good for them or bad, and believe me more are coming to the party, people are trusting the leadership of the President Dr Lazarus Chakwera that’s why they are coming in,” said Chavula.

He claimed that Tonse Alliance is between leaders of the party and that’s why members are able to move from one party to another.

MCP led by President Chakwera and UTM led by Vice President Saulos Chilima joined forces together with other parties to form the Tonse Alliance ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the two parties are not in good terms.