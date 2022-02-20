I didn’t want to play against Bullets – Chimango Kayira

Regardless of the reasons for your departure, playing against your team can feel like turning on your family and that’s why former Nyasa Big Bullets FC midfielder Chimango Kayira is relieved after sealing a two-year deal with a Mozambican side Associação Desportiva De Vilankulo.

Kayira, together with eight other players, had their contracts not renewed by Bullets when their deals expired at the end of 2020/21 season.

And when the likes of Chiukepo Msowoya and Sankhani Mkandawire struck deals with Mighty Wanderers and Blue Eagles, Kayira kept his fans waiting as he was not interested to join a club and come against his former team.

But on Friday, his wish came true when he joined the Mozambican second tier side, meaning he will not play against his former club.

Through his official Facebook page, the defending midfielder said a move to Mozambique was an opportunity for him to avoid playing against Bullets, a club he loves most.

“I thank God for the opportunity to avoid playing against Bullets this season the team I love most. Now that I have found a new home, I am wishing the People’s Team all the best in the future endavours,” reads his comment.

Kayira re-joined Bullets in 2017 after the expiry of his three-year contract with another Mozambican side Costol do Sol.

His four year stay with the People’s Team saw him winning three Super League titles, one Carlsberg Cup and an Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Bullets also reached an agreement with three players namely Luke Chima, Paul Kansungwi and Ben Manyozo to mutually terminate their contracts.