Chakwera will be our candidate in 2025 – MCP Vice President

Second Vice President of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Harry Mkandawire has told party officials in Mzuzu that President Lazarus Chakwera will be the party’s presidential candidate in the 2025 elections.

Mkandawire who is also Deputy Defense Minister was speaking this morning during a meeting with Constituency, District and Regional chairpersons at MCP Northern Region office in Mzuzu where he also suggested that the party is ready to go alone in the elections.

“It’s not a secret anymore. We as MCP already endorsed Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera as the candidate of the party in the coming 2025 elections.

“We don’t mind other parties but all members from the area, Constituency and districts are aware of this, and we are ready to go alone to the elections,” said Mkandawire.

He then asked members from the districts and constituency to love one another in order to strengthen the party.

Commenting on the matter, Northern Region MCP Chairperson Joseph Chavula said this is not news to MCP followers.

“During the 2018 Party convention we agreed that if Chakwera wins the 2019 elections, he will lead the party to the next 10 years which means up to 2030. So, that’s not the news to MCP supporters because they are all aware,” said Chavula.

Other MCP officials at the meeting included Mzuzu city legislator Benex Mwamlima, Transport Minister Jacob Hara, MP and Chambulanyina Jere who is a legislator from Mzimba.

Chakwera won the 2020 Presidential elections after teaming up with UTM led by Vice President Saulos Chilima and other parties.

During the campaign for the elections, Chilima who was a presidential candidate in the now nullified 2019 elections, suggested that Chakwera will be a one-term president.