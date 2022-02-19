Sunbird in K5 million support for flood victims in Chikwawa

Sunbird Hotels & Resorts, Malawi’s leading hotel chain has donated K5 million worth of food and non-food supplies targeting children and families affected by Cyclone Ana in Chikwawa district.

The donation includes the nutritious Likuni Phala and beddings

The donation has been channeled through the Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network, a grouping of private sector organizations which support Government efforts to end malnutrition in all its forms.

In an interview, Sunbird’s Head of Sales, Marketing & Distribution Temwa Kanjadza said Sunbird Tourism plc being a 100% Malawian owned brand, is always committed to supporting communities impacted by various disasters in order to help alleviate the devastating impact that result from such calamities.

“We join the Government of Malawi and various stakeholders that are doing everything possible to alleviate the impact of the devastation,” she said.

Kanjadza said Sunbird is the current Chair of the Scaling up Nutrition Business Network, and to set an example to the members it was a priority for them to ensure that they also provide a nutritious based support targeting families, in order to guarantee intake of a nutritious meal.