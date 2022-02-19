Devotion: Speak good to your environment

Proverbs 11:11 “By the blessing of the upright the city is exalted, but it is overthrown by the mouth of the wicked”

Apart from influencing your own life, the tongue can also influence the environment around you. The opening scripture tells us that the city can be exalted or overthrown by the mouth of the people who live therein. This is even true for families, townships, workplaces or nations. Based on what the righteous or the upright speak to their environment, they can uplift, exalt, destroy or overthrow it.

When we the righteous speak the Words, we prophesy to our environment. Based on the Prophesy, our environment can respond accordingly. Righteous people can bring prosperity to a poor city when they choose the right words. They can bring peace to environment full of violence.

Ezekiel 37 is a typical example of how Words can change the environment. When all hope was lost for the nation of Israel and their hope was as dry bones, Ezekiel was told in a vision to prophesy and as he prophesied, the Nation of Israel came back to life. The hope of the nation was revived because of the prophecy of a righteous man.

Ezekiel 37: 11-14 “Then he said unto me, Son of man, these bones are the whole house of Israel: behold, they say, Our bones are dried, and our hope is lost: we are cut off for our parts. Therefore, prophesy and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, O my people, I will open your graves, and cause you to come up out of your graves, and bring you into the land of Israel. And ye shall know that I am the Lord, when I have opened your graves, O my people, and brought you up out of your graves, and shall put my spirit in you, and ye shall live, and I shall place you in your own land: then shall ye know that I the Lord have spoken it, and performed it, saith the Lord.”

It doesn’t matter how bad your location is, if there are righteous people in them who always know how to prophesy good things, the location can change. Choose to speak differently.

Job 22:28-29 “You shall also declare a thing, and it shall be established unto you: and the light shall shine upon your ways. When men are cast down, then you shall say, there is lifting up; and he shall save the humble person.”

PRAYER

Thank you Father for the power that is in me as a Righteous person to change the environment around me through the Words I speak. Every day I choose to speak and prophesy good things upon my environment, my family, city and nation. (Speak the good things….). In Jesus Name. Amen.