Kaunda withdraws from shadow cabinet

Member of Parliament for Nkhatabay Central Vuwa Kaunda has withdrawn from the shadow cabinet which was appointed by Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Kaunda who is also Chief Whip for opposition side in parliament has told Malawi24 today at Parliamentary Building in Lilongwe that he has written a resignation letter to Nankhumwa stating his position on the matter.

He said that he was not consulted about the decision before his name was included on the list and that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) does not recognize the cabinet.

Kaunda added that as a Member of Parliament who came in the August house on the party’s ticket, he cannot do otherwise but to resign from the shadow cabinet.

“I am the part of leadership of Democratic Progressive Party, l came in Parliament because of the party and I am the Chief Whip because of the same party, so it’s better to show my loyalty because it is where I belong.

“If the leader of the opposition consulted the party firstly before coming up with the cabinet then l would have agreed to be part of the cabinet because we could have had blessings from the party,” Kaunda said.

Nankhumwa who is Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Constituency released the shadow cabinet last week Friday and Kaunda was appointed as Minister of Defence.