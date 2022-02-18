Heavy rains expected between today and tomorrow

By Mercy Nsaliwa

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says heavy rains, which could cause floods, are expected between today and tomorrow in southern areas and lakeshore areas.

Rains in central and lakeshore will be caused by Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (I.T.C.Z) and Congo air mass while the remnants of Tropical Storm Dumako will affect the southern areas.

“Torrential rains are likely to cause flash floods mainly over Salima, Nkhotakota and southern areas like Phalombe, Mulanje, Mwanza, Nsanje and Chikwawa, therefore, be on high alert, reads part of a weather alert by the department.

In another statement earlier today, the department said heavy rains over southern Malawi may exceed 100mm from today to Saturday, 19 February, 2022.

According to the department, there are increased indications that the impacts of the remnants of Tropical Storm Dumako will decline from Sunday.

Meanwhile, the department is monitoring another severe tropical storm Emnati which has developed in the Indian Ocean. The storm is currently some 1110 km north east of the Island of Reunion and slowly moving west south westward at 11km per hour. At the current position the storm has no impact on Malawi weather.

Last month, Tropical Storm Ana hit Malawi and caused devastating damage in the Southern Region of the country.