Road accident claims two lives in Rumphi

By Sopani Ng’ambi

A motorcyclist and his pillion passenger have died after being hit by a speeding pick-up at Chivungulu area in Rumphi district.

According to Rumphi Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Tupeliwe Kabwilo, the accident happened yesterday on Wednesday 16, 2022.

The two have been identified as Lyton Nyasulu, 29, and Kenneth Mbale, 54, both from Mgomba Village, Senior Chief Mwankhunikira in Rumphi district.

It is reported that Nyasulu and Mbale were riding from Mhuju heading towards Phwezi direction.

Upon arrival at Chivungulu area, they were hit by a speeding pick-up motor vehicle which was going towards the opposite direction.

Following the impact, Nyasulu and Mbale sustained severe head injuries and were taken to Mhuju Health Center.

However, they were referred to Rumphi District Hospital but sadly, died upon arrival.

The motor vehicle driver sustained a cut on his nose and complained of chest pain but he is recuperating in hospital.

The motor vehicle and the motorcycle got extensively damaged.

Police in the district have since appealed to all road users to observe all road signs and follow road safety rules to avoid occurrence of such accidents.