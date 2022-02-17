Mzuzu Stadium ready to host Super League games

Mzuzu Stadium manager Paul Machilika says the stadium is ready to host Malawi Super League games.

Machilika said maintenance works at the stadium have been carried out and the pitch is also in good condition.

“We started from the main ground where you can see every spot is covered with green, then we secondly fixed broken things such as toilets and others. As we are speaking, even if the league starts today the stadium is fit to host games,” said Machilika.

In the 2021 season, Football Association of Malawi FAM and Super League of Malawi SULOM wanted to ban the venue due to its bad state and the poor condition of the main surface of the pitch.

Mzuzu Stadium is the current home ground of Moyale Barracks and Ekwendeni Hammers football clubs. Newcomers Rumphi United will also likely use the same venue.