Mwanamvekha, Msaka turn down Nankhumwa

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu South Joseph Mwanamvekha and legislator for Machinga Lukwenu Bright Msaka have refused to be part of the Shadow Cabinet appointed by Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Mwanamvekha who was appointed as Shadow Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has announced his decision in a letter to Nankhumwa dated 15 February, 2022.

According to Mwanamvekha, he does not recognize the shadow cabinet which the Mulanje Central Legislator appointed.

“This is due to the fact that the leadership of the party (DPP) which I am part of, was not consulted when the cabinet was being constituted contrary to established party etiquette and discipline,” said Mwanamvekha.

DPP Vice President for the Eastern Region Bright Msaka has also pulled out of the cabinet in which he was appointed as Shadow Minister of Justice.

Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the South and Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central announced the shadow cabinet on Friday last week.

The DPP on Sunday rejected the cabinet saying it already appointed its spokespersons on specific issues such as economy, legal affairs, agriculture and health.

The party added that a shadow cabinet serves no purpose in a presidential and parliamentary system practiced in Malawi.

“Those appointed have no authority whatsoever to speak on behalf of the DPP in the National Assembly,” DPP Administrative Secretary Francis Mphepo said in a statement.

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi also complained last week that the party was not consulted over the inclusion of UDF Members of Parliament in the 33-member shadow cabinet.

In the DPP, there are divisions as a faction understood to be led by Nankhumwa has been pushing the party to hold a convention to elect a new president to replace former Malawi President Peter Mutharika.